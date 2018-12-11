Feeding babies (minus the mum shaming)

Media player
Breastfeeding and formula feeding mums share stories
Parents are told 'breast is best', but those that struggle or choose not to breastfeed can feel judged.
Five mums tell us how they found their own way to feed their babies.
11 Dec 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window