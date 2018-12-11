Feeding babies (minus the mum shaming)
Breastfeeding and formula feeding mums share stories

Parents are told 'breast is best', but those that struggle or choose not to breastfeed can feel judged.

Five mums tell us how they found their own way to feed their babies.

