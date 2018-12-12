'It was the only colourful thing in the Universe'
Video

How Apollo 8 Astronauts took the famous 'Earthrise' photograph

In December 1968 Apollo 8 went into orbit around the Moon.

However, the astronauts on board were more impressed by the sight of the Earth rising in the distance than by their close-up view of the lunar surface.

Colonel Frank Borman, Commander of Apollo 8, remembers the flight.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 12 Dec 2018
