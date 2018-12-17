'Why I'm sending 3,000 rainbow cards this Christmas'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LGBTQ Christmas charity sends cards to the lonely
We all like getting Christmas post, but what if you didn't have anyone to send you so much as a card?
El, 20, from Devon, was supported by her family when she came out, but she realised lots of people are not as lucky.
Despite struggling with illness, she sends 'rainbow cards' to anyone whose family don't accept them because of their sexuality or gender.
Produced and filmed by Ruth Evans
Additional editing: James Stewart
-
17 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window