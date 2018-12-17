'Why I'm sending 3,000 rainbow cards this Christmas'
Video

LGBTQ Christmas charity sends cards to the lonely

We all like getting Christmas post, but what if you didn't have anyone to send you so much as a card?

El, 20, from Devon, was supported by her family when she came out, but she realised lots of people are not as lucky.

Despite struggling with illness, she sends 'rainbow cards' to anyone whose family don't accept them because of their sexuality or gender.

Produced and filmed by Ruth Evans

Additional editing: James Stewart

  • 17 Dec 2018