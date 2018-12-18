Suspended for exposing 'hate speech'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thread Shred: I exposed racism at my university and got suspended

Student union officer Chloe Long shared images taken at a Lancaster University white t-shirt social event.

Members of a university sports club were pictured wearing t-shirts with slogans which referenced rape and homophobia.

Chloe explains her reasons for sharing the images.

Video Journalist: Tom Beal and Joshua Akinyemi

Producer: Ashni Lakhani

Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock

  • 18 Dec 2018
Go to next video: How my tweet about WW2 started a debate