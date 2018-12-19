I've fixed my botched lip filler

Media player
My filler was botched but now I love my natural lips
After 18 months of pain and embarrassment over botched lip filler, we follow Paige, 22, from Doncaster, as she gets hers dissolved.
Lip filler is popular on Instagram and amongst celebrities, but unlike Botox, the industry is still unregulated meaning anyone can inject it, and experts say they are seeing more issues as more people get it done.
Paige visits Sharon Bennett a nurse and cosmetic practitioner, who is the head of the British Association of Cosmetic Nurses, who has advice on getting it done well.
Advice and information about lip fillers on the NHS site and with Save Face.
19 Dec 2018
