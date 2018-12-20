Media player
I started an all BAME casting agency to tackle diversity in advertising
Selma Nicholls started a BAME casting agency after her then 3-year-old daughter returned from nursery saying she didn’t like her brown skin.
She explains how she's trying to create better representation in advertising.
Video Journalist: Cebo Luthuli
Producer: Karlene Pinnock
20 Dec 2018
