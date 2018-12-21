The Camp
The Camp: When a US child experiment goes wrong

Camp DASH was no ordinary summer camp in Indiana.

Children were there to take part in a multi-million dollar nutrition experiment.

But events quickly spiralled out of control, and some of the children turned on each other.

Produced and Developed by Camila Ruz

Directed and Filmed by Emily France

Additional Editing by Dave O'Neil

