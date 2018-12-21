Media player
The Camp: When a US child experiment goes wrong
Camp DASH was no ordinary summer camp in Indiana.
Children were there to take part in a multi-million dollar nutrition experiment.
But events quickly spiralled out of control, and some of the children turned on each other.
Produced and Developed by Camila Ruz
Directed and Filmed by Emily France
Additional Editing by Dave O'Neil
21 Dec 2018
