Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How I took the Coronation Stone from Westminster Abbey
Scotland's Stone of Destiny, also called the Stone of Scone, had been in Westminster Abbey beneath the Coronation Chair for hundreds of years. But in 1950 four Scottish students went to claim it back. Ian Hamilton masterminded the break-in on Christmas Eve.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
22 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window