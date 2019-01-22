How I took the Coronation Stone
Scotland's Stone of Destiny, also called the Stone of Scone, had been in Westminster Abbey beneath the Coronation Chair for hundreds of years. But in 1950 four Scottish students went to claim it back. Ian Hamilton masterminded the break-in on Christmas Eve.

  • 22 Jan 2019
