Can laser shoes help people with Parkinson's walk?
Many people with Parkinson's disease have freezing episodes when they walk. They suddenly come to a standstill and even though they want to move, they can't.
One London-based entrepreneur has come up with a solution - lasers fitted to their shoes.
Filmed by Richard Kenny and edited by Ammar Ebrahim for BBC World Hacks.
17 Jan 2019
