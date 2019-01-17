Can laser shoes help people with Parkinson's walk?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can laser shoes help people with Parkinson's walk?

Many people with Parkinson's disease have freezing episodes when they walk. They suddenly come to a standstill and even though they want to move, they can't.

One London-based entrepreneur has come up with a solution - lasers fitted to their shoes.

Filmed by Richard Kenny and edited by Ammar Ebrahim for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.

  • 17 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'Magic table' helping dementia patients