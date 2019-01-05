Video
Qandeel Baloch: Honour, Murder and her Selfies
This is the story of Qandeel Baloch - a girl that who had dreams to be a star.
They called her Pakistan's "Kim Kardashian". She divided opinion in socially conservative Pakistan, and had expressed fears for her life as a result. She was a social media sensation, a young woman from a poor village who became famous for her sexually provocative online appearances.
After her murder two and a half years ago, a new law against so-called honour crimes was passed but justice for Qandeel appears elusive.
Presented by Hani Taha
Filmed and Directed by Masood Khan
Produced by Madeeha Syed
Developed by Sajid Iqbal
Edited by Andy Brownstone
Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat
-
05 Jan 2019