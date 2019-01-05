‘Honour, Murder and her Selfies’

Video

This is the story of Qandeel Baloch - a girl that who had dreams to be a star.

They called her Pakistan's "Kim Kardashian". She divided opinion in socially conservative Pakistan, and had expressed fears for her life as a result. She was a social media sensation, a young woman from a poor village who became famous for her sexually provocative online appearances.

After her murder two and a half years ago, a new law against so-called honour crimes was passed but justice for Qandeel appears elusive.

Presented by Hani Taha

Filmed and Directed by Masood Khan

Produced by Madeeha Syed

Developed by Sajid Iqbal

Edited by Andy Brownstone

Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat