In 1953 the Soviet dictator, Joseph Stalin, arrested the best doctors in Moscow and accused them of plotting to kill senior Communist officials. Several hundred doctors were imprisoned and tortured, many of them died in detention. Professor Yakov Rapoport was among the few survivors of what was known as the 'Doctors' Plot'. His daughter Natasha remembers her family's ordeal.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
09 Jan 2019
