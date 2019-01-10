Video

Fed up of non-Africans telling African stories, three friends from Nigeria and Uganda have decided to create their own anthology.

Showcasing artists and writers from across Africa, they hope it will bring African comics to the mainstream.

They explain why it's so important for Africans to share their own stories with the rest of the world.

Video Journalist: Cebo Luthuli

Producer: Claire Bates

Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock