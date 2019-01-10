Media player
Afrofuturism comic book Kugali hoping to take on Disney
Fed up of non-Africans telling African stories, three friends from Nigeria and Uganda have decided to create their own anthology.
Showcasing artists and writers from across Africa, they hope it will bring African comics to the mainstream.
They explain why it's so important for Africans to share their own stories with the rest of the world.
Video Journalist: Cebo Luthuli
Producer: Claire Bates
Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock
10 Jan 2019
