The story of refugee 'Saigon Sam' and his Teesside takeaway

Video

From Vietnam to Middlesbrough: Teesside's "Saigon Sam" has been reunited with his rescuer 40 years later.

Sam was a part of the two million people who fled Vietnam in the 1980s by small boats during the civil war.

He was rescued by a British oil tanker called Ebalina, and eventually resettled in Middlesbrough.

Sam tells us what it was like moving to the North East as a refugee to now owning a Chinese takeaway in Teesside.

Video Journalist: Ashni Lakhani

Producer: Ashni Lakhani/Elizabeth Ashamu

Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock