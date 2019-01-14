Video

Will is a serial swiper, Alvin says he's addicted, and Meggy is about to give up. Dating apps are everywhere, but how do they affect our mental health?

Follow three people on their dating journeys, find out what these apps might be doing to us, and learn how to use to them better.

UK users can watch more films from the BBC Like Minds series on iPlayer .

Produced by Lara Ingram, Alvaro Alvarez and Camila Ruz