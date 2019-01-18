Rent-a-sister: Coaxing Japan’s young men out of their rooms

Video

At least half a million young men in Japan are thought to have withdrawn from society, and refuse to leave their bedrooms. They’re known as hikikomori.

Their families often don’t know what to do, but one organisation is offering “sisters for hire” to help coax these young men out of their isolation.

