Growing up in a Chinese takeaway

There is a Chinese takeaway in every town in the UK. Nowadays, it’s so common to order a Chinese from an app, that you never get to see the people who prepare your food.

British Chinese kids who were born and grew up in the UK spoke much better English than their parents. The takeaway kids were often front of house, taking the customers’ orders.

In this film they share their memories of what it was like to grow up in a takeaway.

