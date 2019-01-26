Growing up in a Chinese takeaway

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chinese takeaway kids: What's it like to grow up in one?
There is a Chinese takeaway in every town in the UK. Nowadays, it’s so common to order a Chinese from an app, that you never get to see the people who prepare your food.
British Chinese kids who were born and grew up in the UK spoke much better English than their parents. The takeaway kids were often front of house, taking the customers’ orders.
In this film they share their memories of what it was like to grow up in a takeaway.
Producer: Elaine Chong
Edited: Dave O'Neill
Executive Produce: Ravin Sampat
-
26 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window