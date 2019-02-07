Media player
How books by women changed the world
The feminist publisher Virago Press was set up by Carmen Callil in the 1970s.
It published books by, for, and about women.
She spoke to Witness about why she thought books could help change the way men and women saw each other. (Photo: Carmen Callil. Credit: Getty Images)
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
07 Feb 2019
