'Dr Evil' guilty over body part removal

Video

BBC Stories follows the first ever prosecution over body modification in the UK, which tests the limits of what we can consent to do with our bodies.

Brendan ‘Dr Evil’ McCarthy was arrested in December 2015 over tongue splitting, nipple removal and ear removal procedures, and charged with wounding and grievous bodily harm. His clients gave consent for the procedures, but will this be enough get him off the hook?

Filmed and produced by Ruth Evans

Co-Produced by Adrian Goldberg, 5Live Investigates

Edited by Gerard Groves and Andy Brownstone

Executive Producers: Ravin Sampat and Rebecca Donovan