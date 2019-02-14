Video

Banned by ski resorts for years, snowboards were first allowed on the slopes in 1983 at Stratton Mountain.

Jake Burton helped create the sport.

In the late 1970s Jake had seen the possibilities of using a single board to surf on snow. He started Burton Snowboards, and worked to build the sport's profile worldwide. By 1998 snowboarding had made it to the Olympics.

Film produced by Jonathan Coates

Image: Burton Snowboards

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.