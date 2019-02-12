Media player
Mass shooting survivor on trying to find gun control compromise
Cameron Kasky is an 18-year-old survivor of the 2018 Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, USA. He went on to become one of the founders of #MarchForOurLives which he set up from his bedroom.
UK viewers can watch Stephen Sackur's full interview with Cameron Kasky on HARDtalk on the BBC iPlayer. The programme will be broadcast on BBC World Service radio on Wednesday 13th February and on BBC World News on Thursday 14th February 2018.
12 Feb 2019
