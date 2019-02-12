'We need to flip this narrative'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'When people think of Parkland I want them to think about people standing up for something'
Cameron Kasky, a survivor of the 2018 Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, USA, describes why he didn't want the media response to this shooting to follow the standard narrative.
UK viewers can watch Stephen Sackur's full interview with Cameron Kasky on HARDtalk on the BBC iPlayer. The programme will be broadcast on BBC World Service radio on Wednesday 13th February and on BBC World News on Thursday 14th February 2018.
-
12 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-47214691/when-people-think-of-parkland-i-want-them-to-think-about-people-standing-up-for-somethingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window