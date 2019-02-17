Media player
The aerial acrobats who can't see the ground
A new stage show starring blind and partially sighted aerial acrobats is currently touring the UK. But what's it like to perform many metres above the stage when you can't see the world around you?
A film by Richard Kenny for BBC Ouch and BBC Stories
"Flight Paths" is produced by Extant and Yellow Earth Theatre.
17 Feb 2019
