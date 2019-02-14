How to have 'the condom chat'

Media player
Sex, condoms and having 'that' chat with a new partner
Almost half of 16-24s say they don't use a condom when sleeping with someone for the first time. But why?
Trying to avoid a potentially awkward conversation just before having sex might have something to do with it.
But having 'the condom chat' is more important than ever, with a young person being diagnosed with an STI every four minutes in England.
BBC Stories has been asking you about 'that' chat, and getting some expert tips on how to deal with it.
Produced by Kayleen Devlin and Rob Brown
14 Feb 2019
