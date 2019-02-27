Video

In 1959 Switzerland held a referendum on whether women should be allowed to vote in general elections.

Only men could take part in the referendum and two-thirds of them voted no.

Swiss women eventually won the right to vote in 1971.

Ruth Dreifuss campaigned for women's rights as a 19-year-old during the 1959 referendum, and was instrumental in getting women elected to parliament in 1971.

She later became the first female president of Switzerland.

Film produced by Jonathan Coates

