'I've never once blamed those surgeons'

British teenager Shauna Davison was given an experimental windpipe transplant in 2012, in the hope of prolonging her life.
Her mother was told in advance about two patients who had had a similar operation and survived, but not about others who had died, the BBC has learned.
Karen Davison says had she known everything she may not have given consent for Shauna to go ahead with the trachea operation.
26 Feb 2019
