Growing up mixed-race

One Culture: two generations, where we speak to British families and explore the differences between first- and second-generation immigrants.

Of the 1.2 million mixed race people in England and Wales, 0.5% of them identify as 'Mixed other'. Bilal, who is of both Jamaican and South Asian Kenyan descent, has an open conversation with his parents Colleen and Asif about the pressures, and the positives of being mixed with two minority groups.

Produced and edited by Elizabeth Ashamu

Directed by Cebo Luthuli

Executive produced by Karlene Pinnock