After almost 20 years of sexual abuse, Zoilamérica Narváez finally decided to speak out publicly against her abuser in March 1998.

Narváez shocked Nicaraguans when she revealed how she had been sexually abused by the left-wing revolutionary leader, Daniel Ortega, since she was a child.

Ortega, who was re-elected Nicaragua's president for a third consecutive term in 2016, has consistently denied all the accusations.

When the case went to court, the judge ruled that the statute of limitations had expired.

Witness History hears from Zoilamérica Narváez about her disturbing accusations.

