'My daughter's murder was hijacked by the far right'

Video

One year ago Karin Gross's daughter Keira was murdered by a young man in her home in East Berlin. Rumours quickly spread online that the killer was a Muslim immigrant. But the truth was very different.

Producer: Ant Adeane

Video journalist: Adil Bradlow

Video editing: Lily Freeston and Reha Kansara

Additional footage: Getty Images

