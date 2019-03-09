Risking my life for a Parkinson's cure

Video

Tom Isaacs was diagnosed with Parkinson's aged 27. And for 17 years he's been desperate to find a cure.

Now along with 41 others he's volunteered for a ground-breaking medical trial of a drug called GDNF. He will undergo complex brain surgery, and then months of drug infusions via a port embedded in his skull. And he doesn't even know if he's been given the drug or just a placebo.

Over six years we follow Tom and the volunteers hoping they will be be cured, and the doctors who believe they have found a breakthrough drug.

Will this be the miracle that millions of Parkinson's patients around the world have been waiting for?

You can watch the two-part documentary The Parkinson's Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure? on iPlayer.