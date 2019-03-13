Media player
How Japan is helping pensioners stay happy and have fun
Japan is rethinking society for its growing old-age population, with specially-designed housing and jobs that can be shared.
A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill for BBC World Hacks.
13 Mar 2019
