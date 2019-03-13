Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Chinese traditional medicine helped beat malaria
Chinese scientists used ancient traditional medicine to find a cure for malaria in the 1970s.
Artemisinin was discovered by exploring the medicinal properties of a herbal remedy from the 4th century.
It can cure most forms of malaria with very few side effects and has saved millions of lives all over the world.
Professor Lang Linfu was one of the scientists involved in its discovery.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window