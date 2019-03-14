Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Preston's lonely climate change warrior
On the 15th of every month, students around the world have been skipping school to protest against the lack of action on climate change.
However, outside of the major UK cities, the protests have been relatively small.
Seventeen-year-old Izaak is trying to rally supporters and convince fellow students to attend the strike in Preston, Lancashire.
Filmed and edited by Ashni Lakhani
Executive Producer: Jeremy Skeet
-
14 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window