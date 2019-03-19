Media player
Spot the difference: Fighting fashion rip-offs
BBC Stories meets five independent fashion designers who claim to have been ripped off by high street brands.
Jo Tutchner-Sharp of Scamp & Dude, Jen Manning of Willows Call, Claire Pérez of Fable Heart, Jerri Cook of Dippy Cow Nails, and Alex Tullock of Alex Kate The Label say copying is rife among big brands - but now they plan to fight back.
Filmed and produced by Ruth Evans
Edit: Jemma Cox
19 Mar 2019
