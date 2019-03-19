ADHD: What parents want to know about medication

Video

Inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness - these are just some of the symptoms of ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. By some estimates, it is one of the most common behavioural disorders in the UK.

But instead of us here at the BBC deciding what questions to ask about ADHD, we wanted to give that job to people who know ADHD much better than us - an ADHD parents' support group.

The group came up with four questions and we at BBC Stories made four films to try to find answers for them. In this film, the parents asked us to what are there any alternatives to medication for treating ADHD?

Produced by Rob Brown

Research and additional filming by Naomi Pallas