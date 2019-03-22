The African-American who got stuck in the USSR
The engineer who went to the USSR and got stuck for 50 years

In 1929, an African-American Ford engineer, Robert Robinson, was recruited to work in the USSR.

After being elected to Moscow's communist City Council the USA revoked his citizenship.

He was forced to stay in the USSR, against his will for nearly 50 years. He spoke to the BBC in 1991.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 22 Mar 2019
