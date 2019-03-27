Round the world in 20 days
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The first ever non-stop balloon flight across the globe

In March 1999 Brian Jones and Bertrand Piccard made the first non-stop flight around the world in a balloon.

Their dangerous journey began in Switzerland and finished over Africa. It took just 20 days.

Pilot Brian Jones recalls the highs and lows of that amazing record-breaking journey.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 27 Mar 2019