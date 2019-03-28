'It’s vital that children can see that people like me exist'
Drag Queen Story Time: connecting kids with LGBTQ+ role models of colour

Drag artist The Nightbus took part in a Drag Queen Story Time event in Liverpool. By telling her stories, she wants people to know how important it is for children to connect with LGBTQ+ role models of colour.

Parents who took their children to the event loved it, but there has been some backlash to it online

