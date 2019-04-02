The mums saving each other from a taboo condition
Video

A group of women in Madagascar, who have had life-changing surgery, are travelling to remote villages to help others who need similar treatment.

They've become patient ambassadors, using the power of their own stories to persuade others to get free medical help.

A film by Raissa Ioussouf and Amelia Martyn-Hemphill for People Fixing the World.

