Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Finding the ship lost for more than 300 years
In 1628, at the height of Sweden’s military expansion, the Swedish Navy built a new flagship, the Vasa.
At the time it was the most heavily armed ship in the world.
But 2 hours into its maiden voyage, it sank in Stockholm harbour.
The Vasa remained there for more than three hundred years, until its discovery in 1961.
A former Swedish naval officer, Bertil Daggfeldt, remembers the day that the mighty ship was brought up from beneath the water in near perfect condition.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
02 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window