The city where children are learning to love mosquitoes
Mosquitoes that have been bred to carry a specific bacteria are being released in the Colombian city of Medellin.

The aim is to infect wild mosquitoes with Wolbachia to stop them spreading viruses such as dengue and Zika.

A film by Daniel Gordon for People Fixing the World.

  • 09 Apr 2019
