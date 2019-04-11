The man who invented the wingsuit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The man who invented the wingsuit

When you think of extreme sports, an image of a wingsuit might come to mind.

Used in skydiving and BASE jumping, they allow people to fly further and for longer.

Jari Kuosma came up with the idea of making the first commercial wingsuits when he stood on a cliff in Italy, about to do a BASE jump.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 11 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Finding the ship lost for more than 300 years