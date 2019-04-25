South Africa's first free elections

Video

After Apartheid ended all South Africans regardless of race were finally able to vote for the first time in April 1994.

Organising the elections was a huge logistical challenge - white supremacists staged terror attacks to try to sabotage the vote and violent clashes between rival political groups threatened to disrupt voting day.

Rev Frank Chikane was on the Independent Electoral Commission which organised the elections, and he remembers the day when all South Africans finally got democracy.

