How I got my acne glow

Abbie is a 22-year-old make-up artist from Telford who developed cystic acne at the age of 15.

As part of her acne journey, she's going on a night out for the first time with no make-up. Her skin condition led her to develop depression, but she says doctors didn't make a link between the two.

And according to a new BBC survey, over 75% of dermatologists in the UK don't have access to dedicated psychological services for patients like Abbie who are struggling.

Filmed and edited by Eleanor Layhe