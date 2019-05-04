Telling my Pakistani dad I don’t want to be doctor

How do you tell your Pakistani dad you don’t want a career in medicine?
One Culture: two generations, where we speak to British families and explore the differences between first- and second-generation immigrants.
Taiba, 17, is the first of her family to go to university. She said she felt pressured to study certain subjects that were considered acceptable by her Pakistani family.
She originally applied to study Law despite really wanting to study History. After a long conversation with her Dad, Taiba finally convinced him she was going to study History and Politics.
Now Taiba and her dad discuss why he suggested certain careers over others.
This film is part of #CrossingDivides - a BBC season bringing people together. For more stories like this go to bbc.co.uk/crossingdivides
Produced by Ashni Lakhani
Directed, filmed and edited by Cebo Luthuli
Additional editing by James Stewart
Executive produced by Karlene Pinnock
-
04 May 2019