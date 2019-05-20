How women are sexually harassed at the barbershop

Video

The decision for a woman to shave her hair isn’t an easy one to make.

As well as having to overcome societies’ stereotypes and ideals around femininity, masculinity and sexuality, many women also have to navigate being sexually harassed in barbershops.

Ruth Sutoye is a visual artist who created the Bald Black Girl(s) exhibition to provide a space for people to share their experiences.

Producer and Editor: Cherish Oteka

Video Journalist: Tom Beal

Additional Camera: Brandon Brown

Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock & Anisa Subedar