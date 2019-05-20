How women are sexually harassed at the barbershop

Media player
How bald black women navigate sexual harassment
The decision for a woman to shave her hair isn’t an easy one to make.
As well as having to overcome societies’ stereotypes and ideals around femininity, masculinity and sexuality, many women also have to navigate being sexually harassed in barbershops.
Ruth Sutoye is a visual artist who created the Bald Black Girl(s) exhibition to provide a space for people to share their experiences.
Producer and Editor: Cherish Oteka
Video Journalist: Tom Beal
Additional Camera: Brandon Brown
Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock & Anisa Subedar
20 May 2019
