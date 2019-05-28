This invention from the 1930s is cutting period poverty
Some girls can't afford sanitary pads when they have their period, so they end up missing school.

Now, girls in Malawi are being given menstrual cups, and it's made a huge difference.

A film by Gloria Achieng for People Fixing the World.

  • 28 May 2019
