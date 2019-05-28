'A year and a half worth of rape threats'

Video

A year on, Warwick University is still reeling from the fall-out over a Facebook chat where male students made rape threats against their female peers.

After two of the men had 10-year campus bans reduced to 12 months, serious questions were raised about the university’s handling of its investigation into the messages.

Now those at the centre of the scandal, and experts, reveal new details about what went on behind closed doors in a story that is far from over.

UK viewers can watch the full film on BBC iPlayer