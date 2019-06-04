The Warwick Uni Rape Chat Scandal

Video

A year on, Warwick University is still reeling from the fall-out over a Facebook group chat where male students made rape threats against their female peers.

Two of the men were banned from campus for 10-years. But when those sentences were reduced to 12 months, serious questions were raised about the university’s handling of its investigation into the messages.

In this documentary, those at the centre of the Warwick University rape chat scandal reveal new details about what went on behind closed doors, in a story that is far from over.

Reporter Larissa Kennelly

Producers Larissa Kennelly and James Stewart

Director Andy Brownstone

Exec producer Rebecca Donovan