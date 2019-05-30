'When dad became Charlotte'
'I didn't understand what transgender was'

Meet May, her brothers, mum and Charlotte - who used to be dad.

We find out what it’s like to have a parent transition, and how this North Yorkshire family not only stayed together, but are now closer than ever.

Producer: Adam Clarkson

Camera: Ruth Evans

Editing: Adam Smith

