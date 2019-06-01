Getting through uni without the bank of mum and dad

Video

Laura is a student at university but has no relationship with her parents and gets no support from them - financial or otherwise.

She is what is known as an 'estranged' student.

Latest figures show there are over 9,300 students across the country who are considered to be estranged from their parents and according to research by the Stand Alone charity, they are three times more likely to drop out of university than the average student.

Laura found that it can also be a challenge for students like her to get the student finance they are entitled to.

Produced and filmed by Natasha Bateman and James Stewart

Executive Producer: Rob Brown